Chili in
Bristol
/
Bristol
/
Chili
Bristol restaurants that serve chili
BHOP
115 Lake Street, Bristol
No reviews yet
Sweet Chili Popcorn Shrimp
$9.99
More about BHOP
FRENCH FRIES
Kathleen's Irish Pub
90 Lake St, Bristol
Avg 4.4
(511 reviews)
Chili
$0.00
Our fresh homemade spicy chili, served piping hot and topped with our cheese blend. Cup or Bowl.
More about Kathleen's Irish Pub
