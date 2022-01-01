Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey clubs in
Bristol
/
Bristol
/
Turkey Clubs
Bristol restaurants that serve turkey clubs
BHOP
115 Lake Street, Bristol
No reviews yet
Turkey Club
$15.99
More about BHOP
FRENCH FRIES
Kathleen's Irish Pub
90 Lake St, Bristol
Avg 4.4
(511 reviews)
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
$14.00
House smoked turkey topped by caramelized onion, apple and farmhouse cheddar. Served with chips on a telera or wrap.
More about Kathleen's Irish Pub
