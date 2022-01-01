Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve meatball subs

Consumer pic

 

Pomodoro Pizzeria

271 Wood St, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich$11.00
POMODORO SAUCE, PROVOLONE AND
GRATED PARMESAN CHEESE
More about Pomodoro Pizzeria
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$8.99
More about The Wave

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Italian Calzones

Carrot Cake

Bisque

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Lasagna

Greek Salad

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (23 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (520 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston