Shrimp scampi in Bristol

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Shrimp Scampi
|$26.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, white wine scampi sauce over spaghetti
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|SM Shrimp Scampi Pizza
|$15.49
Olive oil, garlic, light mozzarella, tender seasoned shrimp, tomatoes
|LG Shrimp Scampi Pizza
|$19.99
|Shrimp Scampi
|$18.99
Jumbo shrimp, diced tomato, shallots, garlic butter, wine, Italian spices, over linguini