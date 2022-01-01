Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$26.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, white wine scampi sauce over spaghetti
More about Quito's Restaurant
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SM Shrimp Scampi Pizza$15.49
Olive oil, garlic, light mozzarella, tender seasoned shrimp, tomatoes
LG Shrimp Scampi Pizza$19.99
Shrimp Scampi$18.99
Jumbo shrimp, diced tomato, shallots, garlic butter, wine, Italian spices, over linguini
More about The Wave

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Bisque

Steak Calzones

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Short Ribs

Pudding

Baked Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston