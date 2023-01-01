Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sundaes in
Bristol
/
Bristol
/
Sundaes
Bristol restaurants that serve sundaes
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
No reviews yet
Brownie Sundae
$8.00
Warm fudge brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate, caramel and whipped cream
More about AIDAN'S PUB
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
Avg 3.4
(88 reviews)
Ice Cream Sundae
$5.99
More about The Wave
Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol
Arugula Salad
Steak Subs
Cake
Chicken Parmesan
Cheese Fries
Pudding
Italian Calzones
Pretzels
More near Bristol to explore
Warwick
Avg 3.4
(22 restaurants)
Fall River
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(592 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(258 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(569 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(125 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(227 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston