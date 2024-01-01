Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Bronxville

Go
Bronxville restaurants
Toast

Bronxville restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Ku Asian Bistro - 480 New Rochelle Rd

480 New Rochelle Rd, Bronxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Crunch Scallop Roll*$8.00
Raw .with crunchy, tobiko*
More about Ku Asian Bistro - 480 New Rochelle Rd
Urban Hamlet image

 

Urban Hamlet

124 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops$42.00
More about Urban Hamlet

Browse other tasty dishes in Bronxville

Quesadillas

Octopus

Tacos

Nachos

Fish Tacos

Chicken Soup

Salmon

Map

More near Bronxville to explore

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2450 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (761 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston