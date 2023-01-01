Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna wraps in
Brooklyn
/
Brooklyn
/
Tuna Wraps
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tuna wraps
Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Wrap
$10.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
Johnnys Pizza
8 day st, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Wrap
$15.00
More about Johnnys Pizza
