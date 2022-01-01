Tacos in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grill 445 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Grill 445

445 Providence Rd, Brooklyn

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
Blackened grilled mahi-mahi served on two yellow corn tortillas with shaved purple cabbage, topped with a tropical Pico de Gallo and drizzled with cusabi aioli.
More about Grill 445
Consumer pic

 

Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small 12" Taco$16.25
Lean Ground Beef in Taco Seasoning, Mixed Cheeses, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Crushed Taco Chips served with Sour Cream & Salsa on Side
Large 16" Taco$22.75
Lean Ground Beef in Taco Seasoning, Mixed Cheeses, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Crushed Taco Chips served with Sour Cream & Salsa on Side
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

