Tacos in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tacos
More about Grill 445
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Grill 445
445 Providence Rd, Brooklyn
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Blackened grilled mahi-mahi served on two yellow corn tortillas with shaved purple cabbage, topped with a tropical Pico de Gallo and drizzled with cusabi aioli.
More about Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn
|Small 12" Taco
|$16.25
Lean Ground Beef in Taco Seasoning, Mixed Cheeses, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Crushed Taco Chips served with Sour Cream & Salsa on Side
|Large 16" Taco
|$22.75
Lean Ground Beef in Taco Seasoning, Mixed Cheeses, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Crushed Taco Chips served with Sour Cream & Salsa on Side