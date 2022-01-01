South Slope Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in South Slope
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
Popular items
Gnocchi Sorrentina
$17.00
Homemade gnocchi with mozzarella fior di late, fresh tomato sauce and basil
Mela
$13.00
Baby Arugula, apples, toasted hazelnuts and Gorgonzola
Mountain Aged (Lombardy)
Bucatini
$18.00
Toasted fennel seed bucatini with braised duck ragu and mushroom
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
Popular items
Gio's Garlic Bread
$6.95
Toasted with garlic, fresh herbs & parmesan cheese
Lucas Lasagna
$17.95
Traditional beef lasagna with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Nonna's Meatballs
$12.95
Nonna's famous meatballs with tomato sauce & fresh ricotta cheese (no pork)