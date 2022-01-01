South Slope Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in South Slope

Piccoli Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi Sorrentina$17.00
Homemade gnocchi with mozzarella fior di late, fresh tomato sauce and basil
Mela$13.00
Baby Arugula, apples, toasted hazelnuts and Gorgonzola
Mountain Aged (Lombardy)
Bucatini$18.00
Toasted fennel seed bucatini with braised duck ragu and mushroom
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gio's Garlic Bread$6.95
Toasted with garlic, fresh herbs & parmesan cheese
Lucas Lasagna$17.95
Traditional beef lasagna with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Nonna's Meatballs$12.95
Nonna's famous meatballs with tomato sauce & fresh ricotta cheese (no pork)
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Battle Hill Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL

Battle Hill Tavern

686 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (138 reviews)
Takeout
More about Battle Hill Tavern

