Chicken wraps in Brunswick

Brunswick restaurants
Brunswick restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Old World Deli

1667 Pearl Road, Brunswick

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.00
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
HOT DOGS • GRILL

The Backyard

1813 Pearl Rd, Brunswick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
