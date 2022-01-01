Penne in Bryn Mawr

Bryn Mawr restaurants that serve penne

Avalon Bar and Bistro image

 

Avalon Bar and Bistro

818 Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Vodka$17.00
penne pasta with vodka sauce, peas and pancetta
More about Avalon Bar and Bistro
Otto by Polpo image

 

Otto by Polpo

52-54 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PENNE VODKA$24.00
PENNE PASTA WITH PANCETTA & PEAS IN A VODKA ROSE CREAM SAUCE
More about Otto by Polpo

