Curry chicken in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

220 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Katsu$22.95
House made curry sauce served with cutlet and rice on a hot stone pot.
*Dine-In Only
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
Romancing the Bean Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Romancing the Bean Cafe

3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank

Avg 3.7 (975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Our Famous Chicken Curry$16.00
Roast chicken, curry, green onions, & cranberries on ciabatta with a side mixed greens salad OR house made potato chips
Scoop Chicken Curry$6.00
More about Romancing the Bean Cafe
Item pic

 

Fujiya - Burbank

208 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CURRY WITH RICE$11.95
CHICKEN CURRY WITH UDON$12.95
More about Fujiya - Burbank

