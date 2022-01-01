Curry chicken in Burbank
Burbank restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
220 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank
|Chicken Curry Katsu
|$22.95
House made curry sauce served with cutlet and rice on a hot stone pot.
*Dine-In Only
More about Romancing the Bean Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Romancing the Bean Cafe
3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank
|Our Famous Chicken Curry
|$16.00
Roast chicken, curry, green onions, & cranberries on ciabatta with a side mixed greens salad OR house made potato chips
|Scoop Chicken Curry
|$6.00