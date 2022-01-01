Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Milano Cafe & Deli

269 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
+French Fries (Vegan)$3.99
More about Milano Cafe & Deli
French Fries image

 

Favoritea Cafe

928 N San Fernando Blvd STE D, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.95
More about Favoritea Cafe
Fujiya - Burbank image

 

Fujiya - Burbank

208 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES$5.95
More about Fujiya - Burbank

