Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Burbank

Go
Burbank restaurants
Toast

Burbank restaurants that serve quesadillas

Romancing the Bean Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Romancing the Bean Cafe

3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank

Avg 3.7 (975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Quesadilla$13.00
Vegan shredded mozzarella, roasted veggies in chickpea wrap with a side mixed greens salad
More about Romancing the Bean Cafe
Item pic

 

Tacos 1986 Burbank

4005 West Riverside Drive ste 102, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
Pollo Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Adobada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
More about Tacos 1986 Burbank
Item pic

 

Red Maple Cafe

173 North Maple Street, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Quesadilla$14.75
Our breakfast quesadilla is layered with scrambled eggs, house-made chili lime bacon, avocado, Mexican 4-cheese blend, and green onion aioli. Served in a spinach tortilla with a side of sour cream and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.
More about Red Maple Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Burbank

Salmon Salad

Cappuccino

Hot Chocolate

Chai Lattes

Edamame

Miso Soup

Philly Rolls

Green Beans

Map

More near Burbank to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston