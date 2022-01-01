Quesadillas in Burbank
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Romancing the Bean Cafe
3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank
|Vegan Quesadilla
|$13.00
Vegan shredded mozzarella, roasted veggies in chickpea wrap with a side mixed greens salad
Tacos 1986 Burbank
4005 West Riverside Drive ste 102, Burbank
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.50
|Pollo Quesadilla
|$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
|Adobada Quesadilla
|$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
Red Maple Cafe
173 North Maple Street, Burbank
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$14.75
Our breakfast quesadilla is layered with scrambled eggs, house-made chili lime bacon, avocado, Mexican 4-cheese blend, and green onion aioli. Served in a spinach tortilla with a side of sour cream and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.