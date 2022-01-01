Chopped salad in Calabasas
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas
23663 Calabasas road, Calabasas
|Chopped Steak Salad
|$15.00
Shredded Romaine, Grilled Steak, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions & our Basil Herb Dressing
|Grilled Vegetable Chopped Salad
|$13.50
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, Goat Cheese and our Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
|Grilled Vegetable Chopped Salad- Catering
|$60.00
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, Goat Cheese and our Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)
Porta Via Calabasas
4799 COMMONS WAY, Calabasas
|Chopped Tuscan Salad
|$19.00
Chopped iceberg, genoa salami, mozzarella, red onion, garbanzo, tomato, peas, pepperoncini, basil. Red wine vinaigrette.
|Chopped Beet Salad
|$17.00
Chopped lettuces, beets, tomatoes, garbanzo, green beans & feta. Champagne shallot vinaigrette.