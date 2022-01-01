Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Calabasas

Calabasas restaurants
Toast

Calabasas restaurants that serve chopped salad

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas

23663 Calabasas road, Calabasas

Avg 4.5 (2922 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Steak Salad$15.00
Shredded Romaine, Grilled Steak, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions & our Basil Herb Dressing
Grilled Vegetable Chopped Salad$13.50
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, Goat Cheese and our Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
Grilled Vegetable Chopped Salad- Catering$60.00
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, Goat Cheese and our Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Porta Via Calabasas

4799 COMMONS WAY, Calabasas

Avg 4.5 (2003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Tuscan Salad$19.00
Chopped iceberg, genoa salami, mozzarella, red onion, garbanzo, tomato, peas, pepperoncini, basil. Red wine vinaigrette.
Chopped Beet Salad$17.00
Chopped lettuces, beets, tomatoes, garbanzo, green beans & feta. Champagne shallot vinaigrette.
More about Porta Via Calabasas

