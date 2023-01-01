Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Caledonia

Caledonia restaurants
Caledonia restaurants that serve grilled chicken

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille - Hopkins

100 E Main St, Hopkins

Avg 4.5 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$12.99
Grilled Chicken Italian Smothered Dinner$14.99
Grilled Chicken American Smothered Dinner$14.99
More about Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille - Hopkins
Item pic

 

Uccello's Restaurant Caledonia - Caledonia

8256 Broadmoor SE, Caledonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Fire Braised Chicken Pizza$12.99
Fire braised chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and herbs.
Finished with Romano cheese and your choice of pesto or alfredo sauce.
Bruschetta Grilled Chicken*$18.99
Marinated Herb Grilled Chicken topped with Bruschetta Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction. Served with a side of Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Asparagus.
Grilled Chicken Salad*$13.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.
More about Uccello's Restaurant Caledonia - Caledonia

