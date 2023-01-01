Grilled chicken in Caledonia
Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille - Hopkins
100 E Main St, Hopkins
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken Italian Smothered Dinner
|$14.99
|Grilled Chicken American Smothered Dinner
|$14.99
More about Uccello's Restaurant Caledonia - Caledonia
Uccello's Restaurant Caledonia - Caledonia
8256 Broadmoor SE, Caledonia
|Grilled Fire Braised Chicken Pizza
|$12.99
Fire braised chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and herbs.
Finished with Romano cheese and your choice of pesto or alfredo sauce.
|Bruschetta Grilled Chicken*
|$18.99
Marinated Herb Grilled Chicken topped with Bruschetta Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction. Served with a side of Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Asparagus.
|Grilled Chicken Salad*
|$13.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.