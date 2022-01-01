Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants
East Cambridge restaurants that serve calamari

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Calamari 蒜香鱿鱼卷$15.00
Ingredients: calamari, garlic, onion, red pepper, starch, baking soda, salt, black pepper.
Calamari is lightly breaded and fried with wheat shape. Topped with garlic, chili, salt and pepper. Garlicy and crunchy and pleasantly chewy
Gluten and seafood allergy.
Sizzling Calamari 铁板鲜鱿$26.00
Ingredients: baby calamari, chives, dried chili pepper, garlic, ginger, cumin, light soy sauce, chinese celery, onion.
Baby calamari (not just the ring, tentacle mostly) stir fry with garlic, celery and onion, flavored with soy sauce and cumin. Served on the bed of chives, on a sizzling plate.
Gluten, seafood and soy allergy
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
Takeout
Salt and Pepper Calamari$14.50
Spicy tempura-battered fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt, garlic, scallion, and peppers
