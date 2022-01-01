Calamari in East Cambridge
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Garlic Calamari 蒜香鱿鱼卷
|$15.00
Ingredients: calamari, garlic, onion, red pepper, starch, baking soda, salt, black pepper.
Calamari is lightly breaded and fried with wheat shape. Topped with garlic, chili, salt and pepper. Garlicy and crunchy and pleasantly chewy
Gluten and seafood allergy.
|Sizzling Calamari 铁板鲜鱿
|$26.00
Ingredients: baby calamari, chives, dried chili pepper, garlic, ginger, cumin, light soy sauce, chinese celery, onion.
Baby calamari (not just the ring, tentacle mostly) stir fry with garlic, celery and onion, flavored with soy sauce and cumin. Served on the bed of chives, on a sizzling plate.
Gluten, seafood and soy allergy