Pancakes in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Shabu & Mein
SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shabu & Mein
148 First Street, Cambridge
|Scallion Pancake
|$7.00
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
|$12.00
Ingredients: scallion, flour, salt, sriracha, mayo.
One of the most commonly consumed grain dishes in American, pan-seared, savory, scallion-flavored, good for sharing.
It also comes with spicy mayo.
***Egg, soy and gluten allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION