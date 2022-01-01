Pancakes in East Cambridge

Go
East Cambridge restaurants
Toast

East Cambridge restaurants that serve pancakes

Scallion Pancake image

SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shabu & Mein

148 First Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Scallion Pancake$7.00
More about Shabu & Mein
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼 image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$12.00
Ingredients: scallion, flour, salt, sriracha, mayo.
One of the most commonly consumed grain dishes in American, pan-seared, savory, scallion-flavored, good for sharing.
It also comes with spicy mayo.
***Egg, soy and gluten allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in East Cambridge

Greek Salad

Fried Rice

Fattoush Salad

Chicken Pitas

Salmon

Egg Sandwiches

Gyoza

Croissants

Map

More near East Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston