Pork belly in East Cambridge

Ingredients: braised pork belly (sugar, baijiu, chili sauce, fermented tofu, red yeast rice, five spice powder, ginger), red bell pepper, garlic, oyster sauce, potato starch, scallions, soy oil

Red braised pork belly is a classic pork dish from Hunan, cooked using pork belly and a combination of ginger, garlic, aromatic spices, chili peppers, sugar, light and dark soy, and beer. It’s renowned for the richness flavor, tender lean pork, rich but not sickening fat. A great combination of different texture.

*Allergens: gluten, soy, oyster sauce

**No gluten and soy free option available

***No non-spicy option available

