Pork belly in East Cambridge

Go
East Cambridge restaurants
Toast

East Cambridge restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BARBACOA PORK BELLY TACO$6.00
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red-Braised Pork Belly 毛式红烧肉*$30.00
Ingredients: braised pork belly (sugar, baijiu, chili sauce, fermented tofu, red yeast rice, five spice powder, ginger), red bell pepper, garlic, oyster sauce, potato starch, scallions, soy oil
Red braised pork belly is a classic pork dish from Hunan, cooked using pork belly and a combination of ginger, garlic, aromatic spices, chili peppers, sugar, light and dark soy, and beer. It’s renowned for the richness flavor, tender lean pork, rich but not sickening fat. A great combination of different texture.
*Allergens: gluten, soy, oyster sauce
**No gluten and soy free option available
***No non-spicy option available
Tiger Skin Pork Belly With Pickled Cabbage 干煸梅菜当家肉$36.00
Ingredients: Pork belly, pickled mustard greens, dark soy sauce, salt, chili powder, star anise, cilantro, and soybean oil.
*Allergens: Soy, Gluten
**No gluten & soy free option available
