Kebabs in Kendall Square/MIT

Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
|GF Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
