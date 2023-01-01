Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
Tatte Bakery | Third Street image

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street
Consumer pic

 

Shanti - Kendall Square

Shanti Boston LLC, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALONI SEEKH KEBAB$25.00
Ground Lamb And Lahori Spices.
More about Shanti - Kendall Square

