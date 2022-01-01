Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw (half pint)$3.00
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw$4.00
More about The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Kendall Square/MIT

Veggie Salad

Chicken Pitas

Avocado Sandwiches

Salmon Sandwiches

Gnocchi

Chocolate Croissants

Fish Tacos

Lobsters

Map

More near Kendall Square/MIT to explore

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston