Lox in Kendall Square/MIT

VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|VESTER Lux Lox
|$12.00
The luxurious lox you’ve been waiting for! Toasted multi-seed bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, tomato, red onion + capers. Garnished with dill, chives, and our house made cilantro and herb aioli.
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Nova Lox Sandwich
|$13.75
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
|Nova Lox (1/2 lb retail package)
|$18.75
our favorite brand, Samaki. Machine sliced and packed at the smokehouse
|Nova Lox (1/4 lb hand sliced)
|$11.00