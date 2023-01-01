Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
VESTER Lux Lox$12.00
The luxurious lox you’ve been waiting for! Toasted multi-seed bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, tomato, red onion + capers. Garnished with dill, chives, and our house made cilantro and herb aioli.
More about VESTER
Nova Lox Sandwich image

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nova Lox Sandwich$13.75
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
Nova Lox (1/2 lb retail package)$18.75
our favorite brand, Samaki. Machine sliced and packed at the smokehouse
Nova Lox (1/4 lb hand sliced)$11.00
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

