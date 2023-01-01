Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuscan Mixed Green Salad$13.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Green Salad (serves 4-6ppl)$24.00
**Please allow 30-45 minutes to prepare** Feeds 4-6 people. Mixed greens herbs and radish, with manischewitz vinaigrette on the side.
Build Your Own Mixed Greens Salad$5.00
Mixed greens with Manischewitz vinaigrette. Add any Toppings you like!
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

