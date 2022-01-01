Cookies in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve cookies
More about Sebastians
Sebastians
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
|Deli Special
|$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
|Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Tatte Catering
Tatte Catering
318 Third St, Cambridge
|Linzer Cookie
|$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Vincent's
Vincent's
233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge
|The Philthy Animal
|$6.00
ground beef picadillo, scrambled egg, american cheese, refried beans, and green chile crema on a homemade flour tortilla
|Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.25
Cinnamon, urfa chili, and sea salt. Crinkly and crunchy on the edges!
|The Wolfman of Del Rio
|$6.00
Smoked beef brisket, slow cooked mayocoba beans, scrambled farm eggs, cheddar cheese, and salsa verde on a homemade flour tortilla