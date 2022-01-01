Cookies in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve cookies

Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Sebastians
Item pic

 

Tatte Catering

318 Third St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Catering
Vincent's image

 

Vincent's

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Philthy Animal$6.00
ground beef picadillo, scrambled egg, american cheese, refried beans, and green chile crema on a homemade flour tortilla
Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
Cinnamon, urfa chili, and sea salt. Crinkly and crunchy on the edges!
The Wolfman of Del Rio$6.00
Smoked beef brisket, slow cooked mayocoba beans, scrambled farm eggs, cheddar cheese, and salsa verde on a homemade flour tortilla
More about Vincent's
Chocolate Chunk Cookie image

 

Sal's Pizza

77 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50
More about Sal's Pizza

