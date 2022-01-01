Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pasta salad in
Camp Hill
/
Camp Hill
/
Pasta Salad
Camp Hill restaurants that serve pasta salad
SANDWICH
3499 Market Street, Camp Hill
No reviews yet
PASTA SALAD
$3.00
More about SANDWICH
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Simply Turkey & More
32 Erford Rd, Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(405 reviews)
Lg Pasta Salad
$5.50
Pasta Salad
$3.95
More about Simply Turkey & More
Browse other tasty dishes in Camp Hill
Chicken Salad
Fruit Salad
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Cake
Caesar Salad
Tuna Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheesecake
More near Camp Hill to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston