Chicken sandwiches in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Papa Gyros

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
Spanako Chicken Sandwich$10.89
Grilled chicken breast topped with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce and garnished with fresh spinach and tomatoes, served with French fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bender's Tavern

137 Court Ave. SW, Canton

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SoCal Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Bacon, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun w/chips
Papa Gyros

2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Chicken Sandwich$10.89
Grilled chicken breast topped with feta cheese and our flame broiled Gyro meat, garnished with tzatziki sauce romaine lettuce and sliced tomato . Served with French fries
