Fried rice in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau restaurants
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Cafe n' Me

820 North Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$9.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg and onion
Tom Yum Fried Rice$11.75
Jasmine rice stir-fried with Tom Yum Spices, egg, onion, and mushroom
Pineapple Fried Rice$11.75
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, onion, raisins, and pineapple topped with cashews
More about Cafe n' Me
Burrito-Ville image

 

Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St

913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice & Black Bean Dirty Fry - Mini$6.10
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, Spanish rice, black beans & house-made queso.
Rice & Black Bean Dirty Fry - REG$10.80
Rice & Black Bean Dirty Fry - JR$8.00
More about Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St

