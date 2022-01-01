Fried rice in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve fried rice
Cafe n' Me
820 North Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau
|Fried Rice
|$9.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg and onion
|Tom Yum Fried Rice
|$11.75
Jasmine rice stir-fried with Tom Yum Spices, egg, onion, and mushroom
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$11.75
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, onion, raisins, and pineapple topped with cashews
Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St
913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau
|Rice & Black Bean Dirty Fry - Mini
|$6.10
Crinkle-cut French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, Spanish rice, black beans & house-made queso.
|Rice & Black Bean Dirty Fry - REG
|$10.80
|Rice & Black Bean Dirty Fry - JR
|$8.00