Taco salad in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St
Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St
1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau
|TACO SALAD
|$8.49
Flour shell full of layers of refried beans, your choice of protein, drenched with queso (cheese dip) and topped with shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, Mexican shredded cheese, sour cream and dollup of guacamole.
More about Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St
Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St
913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau
|Steak Taco Salad
|$12.10
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with steak, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.
|Rice & Black Bean Taco Salad
|$10.50
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.
|Non-Meat Taco Salad
|$12.10
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.