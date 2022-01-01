Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Cape Girardeau

Go
Cape Girardeau restaurants
Toast

Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve taco salad

Main pic

 

Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St

1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO SALAD$8.49
Flour shell full of layers of refried beans, your choice of protein, drenched with queso (cheese dip) and topped with shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, Mexican shredded cheese, sour cream and dollup of guacamole.
More about Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St
Burrito-Ville image

 

Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St

913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Taco Salad$12.10
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with steak, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.
Rice & Black Bean Taco Salad$10.50
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.
Non-Meat Taco Salad$12.10
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.
More about Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St

Browse other tasty dishes in Cape Girardeau

Tacos

Reuben

Fajitas

Cake

Quesadillas

Chicken Burritos

Salmon

Nachos

Map

More near Cape Girardeau to explore

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Murray

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Murphysboro

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston