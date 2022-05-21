Chicken tenders in Cape May
Cape May restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Club at Diamond Beach
600 East Raleigh Avenue, Lower Township
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$15.50
4 crispy chicken tenders, served with your choice of sauce and a side of french fries
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
4 Large chicken tenders, deep fried, served with your choice of sauce
Erma Deli and Pizzeria
635 breakwater road, erma
|CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER
|$11.00
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TENDER WRAP
|$9.75
chicken tenders tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce & American cheese.
|CHICKEN TENDER CLUB
|$10.00
chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes on a long roll