Grilled chicken in Cape May

Cape May restaurants
Toast

Cape May restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Erma Deli and Pizzeria image

 

Erma Deli and Pizzeria

635 breakwater road, erma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$10.50
romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, caesar dressing & grilled chicken.
GRILLED CHICKEN RANCH$9.25
grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.
GRILLED CHICKEN CORDON BLEU$9.25
grilled chicken, chipped ham, Swiss cheese & honey mustard
More about Erma Deli and Pizzeria
Taco Caballito Tequileria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Caballito Tequileria

429 Beach Ave, Cape May

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Grilled Chicken$14.50
Choose rice (mexican or cilantro lime) beans (black or pinto) + monterey jack cheese, + pico de gallo + side sour cream + side guacamole
Street Taco Grilled Chicken$9.50
onions + cilantro + radish + side salsa ranchera on corn tortilla
More about Taco Caballito Tequileria
