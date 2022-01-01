Grilled chicken in Cape May
Cape May restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Erma Deli and Pizzeria
Erma Deli and Pizzeria
635 breakwater road, erma
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$10.50
romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, caesar dressing & grilled chicken.
|GRILLED CHICKEN RANCH
|$9.25
grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.
|GRILLED CHICKEN CORDON BLEU
|$9.25
grilled chicken, chipped ham, Swiss cheese & honey mustard
More about Taco Caballito Tequileria
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Caballito Tequileria
429 Beach Ave, Cape May
|Burrito Grilled Chicken
|$14.50
Choose rice (mexican or cilantro lime) beans (black or pinto) + monterey jack cheese, + pico de gallo + side sour cream + side guacamole
|Street Taco Grilled Chicken
|$9.50
onions + cilantro + radish + side salsa ranchera on corn tortilla
More about Taco Caballito Tequileria
Taco Caballito Tequileria
429 Beach Ave, Cape May
|Burrito Grilled Chicken
|$16.00
Choose rice (mexican or cilantro lime) beans (black or pinto) + monterey jack cheese, + pico de gallo + side sour cream + side guacamole
|Street Taco Grilled Chicken
|$9.50
onions + cilantro + radish + side salsa ranchera on corn tortilla