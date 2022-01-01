Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Cape May
/
Cape May
/
Tiramisu
Cape May restaurants that serve tiramisu
Viggiano's on Sunset
109 Sunset Boulevard, Cape May
No reviews yet
Sm tiramisu
$8.95
More about Viggiano's on Sunset
SEAFOOD
Sapore Italiano
416 South Broadway, West Cape May
Avg 4.6
(2078 reviews)
Tiramisu Ladyfinger
$9.95
Layers of espresso drenched ladyfingers separated by marscapone cream and dusted with cocoa powder
More about Sapore Italiano
