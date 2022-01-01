Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Cape May

Cape May restaurants
Toast

Cape May restaurants that serve tiramisu

Viggiano's on Sunset image

 

Viggiano's on Sunset

109 Sunset Boulevard, Cape May

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm tiramisu$8.95
More about Viggiano's on Sunset
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Sapore Italiano

416 South Broadway, West Cape May

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Ladyfinger$9.95
Layers of espresso drenched ladyfingers separated by marscapone cream and dusted with cocoa powder
More about Sapore Italiano

