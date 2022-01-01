Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Carbondale

Carbondale restaurants
Carbondale restaurants that serve pies

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

White House Pizza

801 Main Ct, Carbondale

Avg 4.6 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
12" Rueben Pie
Garlic & olive oil glaze with pastrami, red onion, house-made caraway kraut, swiss cheese, mozzarella & house-made 1000 island dressing.
10" GF Rueben Pie
Garlic & olive oil glaze with pastrami, red onion, house-made caraway kraut, swiss cheese, mozzarella & house-made 1000 island dressing.
12" Pad Thai Pie
Fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, onion & chicken. after baking topped with shredded cabbage, grated carrot, peanut sauce, lime & fresh cilantro
More about White House Pizza
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brass Anvil

348 Main St, Carbondale

Avg 4.7 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon & Brandy Apple Pie$9.00
More about Brass Anvil

