Chicken soup in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve chicken soup

Casero Taqueria image

TACOS

Casero Taqueria

2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.95
Grilled chicken in tomato broth with corn, zucchini, tomato, cilantro, onion and tortilla strips. Served with homemade corn tortillas.
More about Casero Taqueria
Item pic

PIZZA

Gregorio's Restaurant

300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup Gnocchi & Chicken Soup$11.00
Creamy chicken & dumpling soup.
Bowl Gnocchi & Chicken Soup$13.00
Creamy chicken & dumpling soup.
Bowl Matt’s Chicken Soup$12.00
Hearty homemade chicken noodle soup.
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
banner pic

 

Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (1655 reviews)
Chicken Corn Soup$12.95
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
banner pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Broken Yolk Cafe

7670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1222 reviews)
Homemade Chicken Veggie Soup$6.80
A cup of our homemade chicken veggie soup.
More about The Broken Yolk Cafe

