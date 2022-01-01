Chicken soup in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve chicken soup
TACOS
Casero Taqueria
2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad
|**Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.95
Grilled chicken in tomato broth with corn, zucchini, tomato, cilantro, onion and tortilla strips. Served with homemade corn tortillas.
PIZZA
Gregorio's Restaurant
300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Cup Gnocchi & Chicken Soup
|$11.00
Creamy chicken & dumpling soup.
|Bowl Gnocchi & Chicken Soup
|$13.00
Creamy chicken & dumpling soup.
|Bowl Matt’s Chicken Soup
|$12.00
Hearty homemade chicken noodle soup.
Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Chicken Corn Soup
|$12.95