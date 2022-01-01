Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve wontons

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai One On

7750 Rancho Sante Fe, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (3169 reviews)
Wonton Soup Bowl$8.05
Wontons stuffed with chicken and baby bok choy with light broth.
More about Thai One On
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Super Sushi

1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
wontons$5.95
fried wontons filled with crab and cream cheese, 4pces
More about Super Sushi
Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (1655 reviews)
Chicken Chow Mein - NOT soft noodles ( Served with wonton chips on the side)$12.95
Not soft noodles. Served with wonton chips on the side.
Assorted Wonton Soup$12.95
Crispy Cream Cheese Wonton$10.95
10 pieces.
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
Crispy Cream Cheese Wontons$10.95
Ten pieces. Ultra crispy wonton filled with melted honeyed cream cheese, white onion, and krabmeat.
Wonton Crisps$2.50
Assorted Wonton Soup$11.95
A hearty blend of wontons, chicken, beef, shrimp, mushrooms, napa cabbage, and carrots in a savory chicken broth. Includes a bag of wonton crisps.
More about Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

