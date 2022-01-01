Wontons in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve wontons
More about Thai One On
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai One On
7750 Rancho Sante Fe, Carlsbad
|Wonton Soup Bowl
|$8.05
Wontons stuffed with chicken and baby bok choy with light broth.
More about Super Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Super Sushi
1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad
|wontons
|$5.95
fried wontons filled with crab and cream cheese, 4pces
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Chicken Chow Mein - NOT soft noodles ( Served with wonton chips on the side)
|$12.95
Not soft noodles. Served with wonton chips on the side.
|Assorted Wonton Soup
|$12.95
|Crispy Cream Cheese Wonton
|$10.95
10 pieces.
More about Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad
2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad
|Crispy Cream Cheese Wontons
|$10.95
Ten pieces. Ultra crispy wonton filled with melted honeyed cream cheese, white onion, and krabmeat.
|Wonton Crisps
|$2.50
|Assorted Wonton Soup
|$11.95
A hearty blend of wontons, chicken, beef, shrimp, mushrooms, napa cabbage, and carrots in a savory chicken broth. Includes a bag of wonton crisps.