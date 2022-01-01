Buffalo chicken salad in Carmel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fork + Ale House

350 Veterans Way, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger Bar

14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (1816 reviews)
Takeout
SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Flight Burger

650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.99
Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, chopped romaine, fresh tomato, served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Prodigy Burger - 106th

4335 W 106th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option
