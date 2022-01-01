Buffalo chicken salad in Carmel
Prodigy Burger Bar
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|SALAD BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a bed of blended lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
Sub with buffalo cauliflower for an amazing vegetarian option
Flight Burger
650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100, Carmel
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, chopped romaine, fresh tomato, served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Prodigy Burger - 106th
4335 W 106th Street, Carmel
