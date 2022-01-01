Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo wings in
Carmel
/
Carmel
/
Buffalo Wings
Carmel restaurants that serve buffalo wings
The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
63 gleneida ave, Carmel
No reviews yet
Buffalo Wings
$12.99
More about The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
THAT GREEK PLACE
3 Fair Street, Carmel
No reviews yet
Buffalo Wings
$9.50
More about THAT GREEK PLACE
Browse other tasty dishes in Carmel
Penne
Eggplant Parm
Cake
Chicken Marsala
Mozzarella Sticks
Rice Pudding
Pudding
Chicken Soup
More near Carmel to explore
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1841 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(347 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(617 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(606 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston