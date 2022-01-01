Noodle soup in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about The Hangout Cafe
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
The Hangout Cafe
184 NY-52 unit 17 D, Carmel
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.50
More about Thai Golden
Thai Golden
5 Seminary Hill Rd, Carmel Hamlet
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Gluten-Free chick broth soup with chicken beansprout, fish balls, Chinese celery, scallion, fried garlic & served with rice noodles
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Beef broth, beef, beef balls, beansprout, Chinese celery, scallion, fried garlic & served with rice noodles
|Duck Noodle Soup
|$16.00