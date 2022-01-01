Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Carmel

Go
Carmel restaurants
Toast

Carmel restaurants that serve pudding

The Carmel Diner image

 

The Carmel Diner & Restaurant

63 gleneida ave, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$4.49
More about The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

THAT GREEK PLACE

3 Fair Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Olga's Rice Pudding$3.50
More about THAT GREEK PLACE

Browse other tasty dishes in Carmel

Noodle Soup

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Cheese Fries

Chicken Marsala

Cake

Ravioli

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Carmel to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Yorktown Heights

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1835 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (603 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston