Cary dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Cary
V Pizza & Tap Garden
1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
|Popular items
|CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)
|$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
|BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
|PEPPERONI RUSTICA
|$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
CAKES
Asali Desserts & Cafe
107 Edingbugh S Dr Suite 106 A, Cary
|Popular items
|Azka
|$6.00
Creamy dark chocolate ganache with layers of biscuits and unsweetened coconut topped with a smooth layer of dark chocolate ganache.
|Kenafa Cheesecake
|$6.00
Our take on an American classic cheesecake but with a shredded phyllo dough for the crust and topping! Served with s sprinkle of crushed pistachio and drizzled with our home made sweet syrup infused with orange blossom and rose water.
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice
|$6.50
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate swiss buttercream and a layer of fresh raspberry puree covered in more Swiss buttercream with a dark ganache drizzle.