Cary dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Cary restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Dessert & Ice Cream

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Cary

V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
PEPPERONI RUSTICA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
Asali Desserts & Cafe image

CAKES

Asali Desserts & Cafe

107 Edingbugh S Dr Suite 106 A, Cary

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Azka$6.00
Creamy dark chocolate ganache with layers of biscuits and unsweetened coconut topped with a smooth layer of dark chocolate ganache.
Kenafa Cheesecake$6.00
Our take on an American classic cheesecake but with a shredded phyllo dough for the crust and topping! Served with s sprinkle of crushed pistachio and drizzled with our home made sweet syrup infused with orange blossom and rose water.
Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice$6.50
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate swiss buttercream and a layer of fresh raspberry puree covered in more Swiss buttercream with a dark ganache drizzle.
More about Asali Desserts & Cafe
LA HORCHATERIA image

 

LA HORCHATERIA

2261 Newhope Church rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HORCHATA COLD BREW
House Made Horchata w/ Cold Brew
CHURROS
10" CHURROS
caramel, lechera, & chocolate dipping sauce
MINI CHURROS
5" mini churros
strawberry, nutella & lechera dipping sauce
More about LA HORCHATERIA

