Cupcakes in Catonsville
Catonsville restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about SugarBakers Cakes
SugarBakers Cakes
23 Mellor Ave, Catonsville
|Box of 12 Cupcakes
|$44.00
Choose two of our cupcake flavors.
|Box of 6 Cupcakes
|$24.00
Choose one of our cupcake flavors.
|Easter Sprinkled Cupcakes
Our traditional cupcakes with festive sprinkles.
More about Atwater's
Atwater's
815 Frederick Road, Catonsville
|Chocolate Cupcake
|$2.95
Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream
|Coconut Caramel Cupcake 6 Pack
|$14.95
coconut cupcake with caramel buttercream and caramel drizzle
|Carrot Walnut Cupcake
|$2.95
homemade with carrots, coconuts, walnuts and cream cheese icing