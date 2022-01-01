Cupcakes in Catonsville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SugarBakers Cakes

23 Mellor Ave, Catonsville

Takeout
Box of 12 Cupcakes$44.00
Choose two of our cupcake flavors.
Box of 6 Cupcakes$24.00
Choose one of our cupcake flavors.
Easter Sprinkled Cupcakes
Our traditional cupcakes with festive sprinkles.
More about SugarBakers Cakes
Atwater's

815 Frederick Road, Catonsville

TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cupcake$2.95
Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream
Coconut Caramel Cupcake 6 Pack$14.95
coconut cupcake with caramel buttercream and caramel drizzle
Carrot Walnut Cupcake$2.95
homemade with carrots, coconuts, walnuts and cream cheese icing
More about Atwater's

