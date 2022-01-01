Cedarburg Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Cedarburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Cedarburg

Brandywine image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Brandywine

W61 N480 Washington Ave, Cedarburg

Avg 4.7 (407 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ballpark Burger Special$16.00
House Ground Brisket and Chuck, Hook's white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, stadium sauce, served with steak fries
Taleggio Ravioli$23.00
with apple, celery root, charred radicchio, black garlic, black truffle butter and hickory nuts
Grilled Rosemary Sourdough Foccacia$8.00
with roasted pumpkin Driftless cheese spread, roasted garlic oil, miso citrus brown butter
More about Brandywine
The Stilt House image

 

The Stilt House

W62 N630 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stilt Burger$13.99
Angus Beef Patty - Portabella - Bacon - Ale Braised Onions - Gouda - Bistro Sauce
Butternut Squash Soup$4.99
Creamy butternut squash soup, infused with Ramborn Cider.
Grilled Romaine Salad$10.99
Applewood Bacon - Tomato - Parmesan - Ranch - Grilled Romaine
More about The Stilt House
Union House Cedarburg image

TAPAS

Union House Cedarburg

W62N559 Washington Ave, Cedarburg

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Cookie$2.00
Cookies are available Friday, Saturday, & Sunday’s only.
Charcuterie Board$23.00
A combination of fruits, House-made Almonds, Olives, Crackers, Rye Crackers, Boetje's Stone Ground Mustard, Fig Jam, Choice of Cheeses and Meats.
Dessert Board$19.00
House-made Chocolate Sauce, Dulce De Leche, Bananas, Strawberries, Pretzels, Marshmallows, Waffle Cookies, Lorna Dune Cookies, Hershey Bar, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Potato Chips, Graham Crackers
More about Union House Cedarburg

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cedarburg

Sliders

Map

More near Cedarburg to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston