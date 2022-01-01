Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Cedarhurst

Cedarhurst restaurants
Cedarhurst restaurants that serve caesar salad

PIZZA • BBQ • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

Graze Smoke House

529 Central Ave, Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad (LS)$16.00
Caesar Salad$16.00
PIZZA

The Upper Crust

442 Central Ave, Cedarhurst

Avg 4.5 (1112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$17.00
Central Perk Cafe

105 Cedarhurst Ave, Cedarhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Tuna Caesar Salad$18.95
A caesar salad with chunks of grilled tuna
Kale Caesar Salad$15.45
Baby Kale Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad$14.45
Hearts of romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese served with low-fat caesar dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

688 Central Ave, Cedarhurst

Avg 4.3 (1047 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
