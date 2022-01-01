Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Penne in
Cedarhurst
/
Cedarhurst
/
Penne
Cedarhurst restaurants that serve penne
PIZZA
The Upper Crust
442 Central Ave, Cedarhurst
Avg 4.5
(1112 reviews)
Penne Alla Vodka
$18.00
More about The Upper Crust
Central Perk Cafe
105 Cedarhurst Ave, Cedarhurst
No reviews yet
Small Penne Vodka
$13.95
Small Penne Vodka
Small Plain Penne
$10.95
Snall Plain Penne
Penne Vodka
$17.95
Penne Vodka
More about Central Perk Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Cedarhurst
Paninis
Salmon
Burger Wraps
Sweet Potato Fries
Chili
Muffins
Cheese Fries
Grilled Chicken
More near Cedarhurst to explore
Long Beach
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Jamaica
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lynbrook
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Elmont
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Far Rockaway
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Island Park
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Springfield Gardens
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1564 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston