Cannolis in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Cafe Del Sol
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
|CANNOLI
|$6.00
two crunchy pastry shells | dipped in
chocolate | filled with chocolate chips & cream
More about Rosalies Grill
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
|Cannoli
|$3.50
Fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet creamy filling. Topped with powdered sugar.
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|Cannoli
|$3.99