Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Chambersburg

Go
Chambersburg restaurants
Toast

Chambersburg restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Del Sol

438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.7 (1959 reviews)
Takeout
CANNOLI$6.00
two crunchy pastry shells | dipped in
chocolate | filled with chocolate chips & cream
More about Cafe Del Sol
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$3.50
Fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet creamy filling. Topped with powdered sugar.
More about Rosalies Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$3.99
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

PAT CARLA'S III

920 South Main St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$3.99
More about PAT CARLA'S III

Browse other tasty dishes in Chambersburg

Cheeseburger Subs

Pizza Burgers

Fritters

Waffles

Lasagna

Spaghetti

Salmon

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Chambersburg to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Martinsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston