Hummus in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve hummus
More about Cafe Del Sol - Chambersburg
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol - Chambersburg
438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
|TUSCAN HUMMUS
|$0.00
More about Falafel Shack
Falafel Shack
9 North Main Street, Chambersburg
|Falafel Shack Hummus Tub
|$7.00
|Falafel Shack Hummus with Pita
|$8.00
Traditional creamy spread made from scratch using organic chickpeas, garlic, tahini and lemon juice, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Served with our fresh pita. Choose Regular or Spicy. Vegan and Dairy Free (without Chicken Shawarma). If you would like Gluten Free pita select the option.