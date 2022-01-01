French Quarter breakfast spots you'll love

French Quarter restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in French Quarter

Toast image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Toast

155 Meeting St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (6669 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken and Waffles$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
The Classic Breakfast$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
Lowcountry Beignets$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
More about Toast
Millers All Day image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Millers All Day

120 King St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Signature Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Fried chicken , pimento cheese, pepper jam
Millers Plate$13.00
bacon, two eggs, choose of unicorn grits or homefries, biscuit
B.E.C.$10.00
bacon, herb mayo, white cheddar, scarmbled eggs, potato roll
More about Millers All Day
109 Eli's Table image

 

109 Eli's Table

129 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ABLT$14.00
avocado, cherry wood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, mayo on toasted sourdough
Tuscan Grilled Cheese$12.00
roma tomatoes, basil, cheddar cheese, American cheese on toasted sourdough
Ham & Brie$13.00
black forest ham, brie, herb aioli, fried green tomatoes on toasted croissant
More about 109 Eli's Table

