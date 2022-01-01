French Quarter breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in French Quarter
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Toast
155 Meeting St, Charleston
|Crispy Chicken and Waffles
|$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
|The Classic Breakfast
|$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
|Lowcountry Beignets
|$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Signature Chicken Biscuit
|$11.00
Fried chicken , pimento cheese, pepper jam
|Millers Plate
|$13.00
bacon, two eggs, choose of unicorn grits or homefries, biscuit
|B.E.C.
|$10.00
bacon, herb mayo, white cheddar, scarmbled eggs, potato roll
109 Eli's Table
129 Meeting Street, Charleston
|ABLT
|$14.00
avocado, cherry wood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, mayo on toasted sourdough
|Tuscan Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
roma tomatoes, basil, cheddar cheese, American cheese on toasted sourdough
|Ham & Brie
|$13.00
black forest ham, brie, herb aioli, fried green tomatoes on toasted croissant