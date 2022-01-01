Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill image

BBQ

Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill

423 Virginia St W, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.99
Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.99
More about Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill
Barkadas image

 

Barkadas

100 Cantley Drive, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Barkadas
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille

218 Capitol Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Deep Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
Main pic

 

The Pitch of KC

5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Sandwich$11.00
Fried boneless chicken thigh with an apple cider dijonnaise, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickle on a buttered griddled bun.
More about The Pitch of KC
Sohos Italian Restaurant image

 

Sohos Italian Restaurant

800 Smith St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$11.50
More about Sohos Italian Restaurant

