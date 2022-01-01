Chicken sandwiches in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill
BBQ
Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill
423 Virginia St W, Charleston
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$8.99
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.99
More about Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
218 Capitol Street, Charleston
|Deep Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
More about The Pitch of KC
The Pitch of KC
5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried boneless chicken thigh with an apple cider dijonnaise, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickle on a buttered griddled bun.