South End Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in South End
More about Ilios Crafted Greek
Ilios Crafted Greek
1514 S. Church St., Charlotte
|Popular items
|1/2 Greek Chicken
|$13.95
|Lamb Gyro Plate
|$13.45
|Falafel Sandwich
|$9.45
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Singapore Mei Fun
|$9.00
yellow curry rice noodles with sliced chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, bell peppers, spring onions, and bean sprouts | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
|Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat