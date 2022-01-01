South End Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in South End

Ilios Crafted Greek image

 

Ilios Crafted Greek

1514 S. Church St., Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Greek Chicken$13.95
Lamb Gyro Plate$13.45
Falafel Sandwich$9.45
More about Ilios Crafted Greek
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Singapore Mei Fun$9.00
yellow curry rice noodles with sliced chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, bell peppers, spring onions, and bean sprouts | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Southbound image

 

Southbound

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso$12.00
CHIHUAHUA, COTIJA, CHIPOTLE MORITA, PICO DE GALLO
Guacamole$12.00
AVOCADO, GARLIC, LIME, CILANTRO, JALAPENO, PICO DE GALLO, TORTILLA CHIPS
Three Tacos$17.00
YOUR CHOICE OF 3 TACOS
More about Southbound

