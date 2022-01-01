Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.25
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Bizou image

TAPAS

Bizou

119 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, confit cherry tomatoes, green onions, house croutons, shaved parmesan, classic caesar dressing
More about Bizou
ooey gooey crispy image

 

ooey gooey crispy

224 West Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roman Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Our upgraded Caesar! Little gem lettuce, grilled organic chicken breast, parmigiano reggiano, and cacio e pepe dressing.
More about ooey gooey crispy
Multiverse Kitchens image

 

Multiverse Kitchens

1747 Allied Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens + Grilled Organic Chicken Breast + Biscuit Croutons + Parmesan + House Dressing
More about Multiverse Kitchens

