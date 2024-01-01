Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Chatsworth

Chatsworth restaurants
Chatsworth restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Firebirds Chicken House

21534 Devonshire Street, Unit A, Chatsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$13.00
A La Carte. Whole tender, slaw and house sauce served on soft flour tortillas. Two tacos. Customize with our flavor and topping options. Picture shown is our Nashville & Sweet Teriyaki flavors.
Tacos Combo (Side + Drink)$17.00
**COMBO: Whole tender, slaw and house sauce served on soft flour tortillas. Two tacos. Customize with our flavor and topping options. Picture shown is our Nashville & Sweet Teriyaki flavors. Includes your choice of side and a drink.
Tacos$12.00
A Firebirds original: Whole tender, slaw and house sauce served on soft flour tortillas. Two tacos. Customize with your choice of flavor and toppings. **Picture is country style (plain) with pickles.
More about Firebirds Chicken House
Item pic

 

Hook'd Fish Grill - -CHATSWORTH

20790 Nordhoff St, # 6, Chatsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fish Taco$3.29
MOST POPULAR! Hand battered wild cod fish. Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
More about Hook'd Fish Grill - -CHATSWORTH

