Tacos in Chatsworth

Firebirds Chicken House
21534 Devonshire Street, Unit A, Chatsworth
|Tacos
|$13.00
A La Carte. Whole tender, slaw and house sauce served on soft flour tortillas. Two tacos. Customize with our flavor and topping options. Picture shown is our Nashville & Sweet Teriyaki flavors.
|Tacos Combo (Side + Drink)
|$17.00
**COMBO: Whole tender, slaw and house sauce served on soft flour tortillas. Two tacos. Customize with our flavor and topping options. Picture shown is our Nashville & Sweet Teriyaki flavors. Includes your choice of side and a drink.
